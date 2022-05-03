American National Bank Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American National Bank decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 60.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 242,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

