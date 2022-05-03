American National Insurance Co. Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,255 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,596,456. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

