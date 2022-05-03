American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 383,586 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.37. 2,936,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,290,760. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

