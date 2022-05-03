American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,610 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.52. 78,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

