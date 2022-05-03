American National Insurance Co. Has $672,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after buying an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the period.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.26. 35,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 71.40%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

