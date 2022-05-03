American National Insurance Co. Has $707,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,099 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 956,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,359,050. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.