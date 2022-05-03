American National Insurance Co. Has $785,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of EA traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $130.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,942. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

