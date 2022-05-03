American National Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,712 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 242,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 181,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. 99,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,105. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.