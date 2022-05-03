American National Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,166 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

