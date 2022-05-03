American National Insurance Co. Sells 29,965 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. 61,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,477. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

