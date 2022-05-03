American National Insurance Co. Sells 335 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. 98,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,279. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.95. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

