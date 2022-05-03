American National Insurance Co. Sells 51,620 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51,620 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,660,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.07. 70,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.