American National Insurance Co. Sells 51,760 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,760 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,731,000. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.00.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $177.42. 104,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $175.22 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

