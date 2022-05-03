American National Insurance Co. Sells 5,252 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

BDX stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.98. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

