American National Insurance Co. Sells 53,490 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,490 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,324,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,486,000 after acquiring an additional 457,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,216,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 172,759 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. 211,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,006. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $73.17.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

