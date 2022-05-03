American National Insurance Co. Sells 61,700 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.99. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.78.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

