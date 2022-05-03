American National Insurance Co. Sells 8,260 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.78. 57,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

