American National Insurance Co. Sells 98,178 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,178 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 759,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 568,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 91.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after buying an additional 529,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowserve by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. 86,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,747. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

