American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1,004.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,797. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 593.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,093.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,198.95.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

