American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $586,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.81. 33,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

