American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $824,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGPI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.36 per share, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $1,089,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

MGPI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

