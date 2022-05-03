Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.18. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANR traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

