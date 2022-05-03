Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 3rd (AAPL, AC, AGF.B, AGFMF, APYRF, ASC, BCF, BLX, BRLXF, BSRTF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $175.24 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$24.50 to C$25.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.95 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$197.00.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$197.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$236.00 to C$207.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$199.00 to C$185.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$225.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was given a C$48.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was given a C$5.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.90.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$50.00.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 640 ($8.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $298.18 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $22.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was given a $2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $2.00 to $1.75. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $53.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $175.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was given a $10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €148.70 ($156.53) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €170.00 ($178.95) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.50. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) was given a C$3.37 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$173.00 to C$170.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$141.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$146.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) was given a C$29.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$141.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

