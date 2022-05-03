Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Price Target at €151.40

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.40 ($159.37).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($211.58) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

SAE stock traded up €5.90 ($6.21) during trading on Thursday, hitting €85.02 ($89.49). 132,929 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a one year high of €182.00 ($191.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.28.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

