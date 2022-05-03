Analyzing LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

41.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nathan’s Famous and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 12.45% -23.28% 11.90% LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 2.54 $11.07 million $3.28 14.25 LiveOne $65.23 million 0.92 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.11

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nathan’s Famous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats LiveOne on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 28, 2021, its restaurant system consisted of 4 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 213 franchised units in 19 states and 8 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.