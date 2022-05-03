ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) versus VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Head to Head Review

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARCA biopharma and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -32.92% -30.96% VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARCA biopharma and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$19.32 million ($1.40) -1.69 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,631.18 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.46

ARCA biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARCA biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARCA biopharma and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

ARCA biopharma beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with LabCorp to develop genetic test for GENETIC-AF clinical trial; and research collaboration with Colorado Prevention Center, the University of Colorado's Academic Research Organization to develop and commercialize Gencaro. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

