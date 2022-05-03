Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,719,000 after purchasing an additional 432,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,489,000 after purchasing an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,827,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,758,000 after purchasing an additional 280,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.59. 31,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,094. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

