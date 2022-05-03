Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 82,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,948. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $118.90 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

