Argent Trust Co Acquires 2,635 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,625,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $596,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.94. The company had a trading volume of 196,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average is $163.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

