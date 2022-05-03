Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.60) EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,008,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,135,000 after buying an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,766,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

