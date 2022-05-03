Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.91 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $134.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $131.03 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

