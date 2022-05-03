Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in CDW by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $164.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average of $185.18. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

