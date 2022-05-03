Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 49,559 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,559 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

