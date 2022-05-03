Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.3 days.

Shares of MAQAF remained flat at $$4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Atlas Arteria has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $5.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAQAF. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Atlas Arteria to a “hold” rating and set a $6.41 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlas Arteria to a “hold” rating and set a $6.66 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

