AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.44. The stock had a trading volume of 64,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

