AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,866 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,000. Intuit makes up approximately 2.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Intuit by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 190,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 207,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,162,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $429.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

