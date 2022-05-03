AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,202 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Tesla by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $914.84. 454,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,447,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $940.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $988.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

