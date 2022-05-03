Barclays Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $48.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

