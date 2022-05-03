Baron Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.40. 1,463,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,315,695. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70.

