Baron Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,705. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

