Baron Financial Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,095,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 798.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.10. The stock had a trading volume of 164,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,320. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.32 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

