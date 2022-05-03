Baron Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

