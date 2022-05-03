Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.62.

NYSE BAX opened at $70.61 on Friday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

