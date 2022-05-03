Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.62.

BAX stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

