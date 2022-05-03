Benchmark Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $19.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of ATUS opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

