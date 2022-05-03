BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $631.06. 885,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,598. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.00 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $712.91 and its 200 day moving average is $822.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

