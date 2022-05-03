BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $2,483,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $11.02 on Tuesday, reaching $635.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,825. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.00 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.