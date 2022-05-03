Blucora (BCOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Blucora has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.040-$1.520 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.04 to $1.52 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCOR opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Blucora by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

