BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 653.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 626.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 314,740 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,370. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.