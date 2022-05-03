BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.50.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

